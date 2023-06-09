H World Group Limited (HTHT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $42.46 in the prior trading day, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $43.69, up 2.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1855883 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTHT now has a Market Capitalization of 13.37B and an Enterprise Value of 18.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.57M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of May 14, 2023 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 10.38M, compared to 9.28M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HTHT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.21 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.76 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $724.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $728.06M to a low estimate of $719.86M. As of the current estimate, H World Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $469.92M, an estimated increase of 54.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $760.26M, an increase of 26.20% less than the figure of $54.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $794.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $728.06M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.47B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.