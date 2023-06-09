Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) closed at $19.73 in the last session, down -1.10% from day before closing price of $19.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1547660 shares were traded. HR stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 2,400 shares for $19.02 per share. The transaction valued at 45,647 led to the insider holds 26,601 shares of the business.

Kilroy James Joseph IV bought 10,000 shares of HR for $192,700 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 24,201 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Hull Robert E, who serves as the EVP – Investments of the company, sold 7,341 shares for $20.13 each. As a result, the insider received 147,774 and left with 187,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HR now has a Market Capitalization of 7.51B and an Enterprise Value of 13.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HR has reached a high of $26.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HR traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 378.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 378.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.31% stake in the company. Shares short for HR as of May 14, 2023 were 13.04M with a Short Ratio of 13.04M, compared to 12.1M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HR is 1.24, which was 0.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.03 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $330.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $333.6M to a low estimate of $327.9M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $141M, an estimated increase of 134.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.03M, an increase of 11.10% less than the figure of $134.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.9M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $932.64M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.