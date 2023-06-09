HealthEquity Inc. (HQY)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) was $63.38 for the day, down -3.06% from the previous closing price of $65.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883153 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HQY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 160.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Wellborn Gayle Furgurson sold 5,237 shares for $62.00 per share. The transaction valued at 324,694 led to the insider holds 12,023 shares of the business.

Ladd Delano sold 5,897 shares of HQY for $442,275 on Oct 21. The EVP, GC & CORPORATE SECRETARY now owns 37,471 shares after completing the transaction at $75.00 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Trittschuh Larry L, who serves as the EVP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER of the company, sold 11,526 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 806,820 and left with 27,961 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.42B and an Enterprise Value of 6.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 30.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.77.

Shares Statistics:

HQY traded an average of 692.23K shares per day over the past three months and 838.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 84.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.87% stake in the company. Shares short for HQY as of May 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 4.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $245.56M to a low estimate of $232.77M. As of the current estimate, HealthEquity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.14M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $985.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $959.75M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $977.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $861.75M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.