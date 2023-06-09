High and low EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH)’s current quarter

The price of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) closed at $32.21 in the last session, down -0.25% from day before closing price of $32.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1133748 shares were traded. TPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.01.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when BAUER DOUGLAS F. sold 19,076 shares for $29.24 per share. The transaction valued at 557,782 led to the insider holds 423,514 shares of the business.

GILBERT STEVEN J sold 3,699 shares of TPH for $89,035 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 64,569 shares after completing the transaction at $24.07 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, MOORE CONSTANCE B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,589 shares for $23.15 each. As a result, the insider received 916,485 and left with 60,613 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TPH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.22B and an Enterprise Value of 3.71B. As of this moment, Tri’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPH has reached a high of $33.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPH traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TPH as of May 14, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.02M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 5.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $705.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $730M to a low estimate of $691.2M. As of the current estimate, Tri Pointe Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -29.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $804.65M, a decrease of -19.20% over than the figure of -$29.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.3B, down -20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $3.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.