Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $29.93 in the prior trading day, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) closed at $30.03, up 0.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 800046 shares were traded. HMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.80.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMC now has a Market Capitalization of 49.25B and an Enterprise Value of 74.97B. As of this moment, Honda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has reached a high of $30.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.66B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HMC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.62M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 120.00, compared to 0.89 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 400.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 28.73% for HMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.