Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock Price Peaks at $17.89 During Trading

The closing price of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) was $17.83 for the day, up 0.62% from the previous closing price of $17.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4384380 shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,688 shares for $17.47 per share. The transaction valued at 64,443 led to the insider holds 58,616 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HST now has a Market Capitalization of 12.68B and an Enterprise Value of 16.90B. As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $20.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.15.

Shares Statistics:

HST traded an average of 7.02M shares per day over the past three months and 6.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 713.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.78M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.13% stake in the company. Shares short for HST as of May 14, 2023 were 29.94M with a Short Ratio of 29.94M, compared to 35.15M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, HST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

