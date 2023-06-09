Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Stock Price Peaks at $3.5899 During Trading

The closing price of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) was $3.20 for the day, down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1741868 shares were traded. HOTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5899 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0601.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOTH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on October 15, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,900 led to the insider holds 828,259 shares of the business.

Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares of HOTH for $4,000 on Sep 16. The CEO and President now owns 818,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOTH now has a Market Capitalization of 10.57M and an Enterprise Value of -2.67M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOTH has reached a high of $17.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6908.

Shares Statistics:

HOTH traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 10.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.26M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOTH as of May 14, 2023 were 40.28k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 48.94k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

