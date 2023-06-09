HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Rise 2.80% in Day Trading, Closes at $517.40

The price of HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) closed at $517.40 in the last session, up 2.80% from day before closing price of $503.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 528726 shares were traded. HUBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $524.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $496.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HUBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $400.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Harvey Dawson Alyssa sold 2,384 shares for $492.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,174,861 led to the insider holds 11,371 shares of the business.

Bueker Kathryn sold 406 shares of HUBS for $203,000 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 40,027 shares after completing the transaction at $500.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Bueker Kathryn, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 691 shares for $492.31 each. As a result, the insider received 340,186 and left with 40,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUBS now has a Market Capitalization of 25.68B and an Enterprise Value of 25.00B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 24.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.61 whereas that against EBITDA is -372.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUBS has reached a high of $535.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $245.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 451.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 351.84.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HUBS traded on average about 594.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 603.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.26M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HUBS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.45M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.17 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $6.06, with 29 analysts recommending between $7.08 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $505.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $516.33M to a low estimate of $503.3M. As of the current estimate, HubSpot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $421.75M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $526.33M, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $543.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516.69M.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HUBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.73B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.69B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.