ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) closed at $22.93 in the last session, up 0.22% from day before closing price of $22.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3508931 shares were traded. IBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.85.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBN now has a Market Capitalization of 79.38B. As of this moment, ICICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBN traded on average about 4.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39B. Insiders hold about 62.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBN as of May 14, 2023 were 14.75M with a Short Ratio of 14.75M, compared to 17.25M on Apr 13, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBN is 0.13, which was 8.00 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IBN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.43B and the low estimate is $11.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.