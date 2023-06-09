Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Records 2.34% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) was $12.25 for the day, up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $11.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1040482 shares were traded. ICPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.92.

Our analysis of ICPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICPT now has a Market Capitalization of 510.67M and an Enterprise Value of 410.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.59.

Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.66.

ICPT traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.20M, compared to 3.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.98%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$3.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.69 and -$3.16.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $67.96M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.76M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.9M, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $380.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.71M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.9M and the low estimate is $291.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.