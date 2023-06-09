INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) closed at $0.20 in the last session, up 4.24% from day before closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0083 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699169 shares were traded. INVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.85M and an Enterprise Value of 3.60M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.58 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVO has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3972, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7420.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INVO traded on average about 369.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INVO as of May 14, 2023 were 73.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 39.69k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822k, up 243.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.44M and the low estimate is $8.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 199.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.