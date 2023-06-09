Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) closed at $41.65 up 2.71% from its previous closing price of $40.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6502074 shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when O’NEIL PATRICK R. sold 1,527 shares for $41.70 per share. The transaction valued at 63,676 led to the insider holds 40,355 shares of the business.

Monia Brett P sold 4,931 shares of IONS for $197,907 on May 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 140,374 shares after completing the transaction at $40.14 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Baroldi Joseph, who serves as the EVP, Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 3,880 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider received 141,631 and left with 10,571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 4.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $48.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.96.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IONS has traded an average of 1.09M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 142.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of May 14, 2023 were 7.11M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 6.92M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$1.07, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$4.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.53. EPS for the following year is -$3.36, with 20 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$4.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $142.39M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $151.3M to a low estimate of $129.03M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $134M, an estimated increase of 6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.69M, a decrease of -13.20% less than the figure of $6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112.9M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $681.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $565M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $595.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $587M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $802.59M and the low estimate is $484.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.