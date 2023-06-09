iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs IRTC

After finishing at $101.94 in the prior trading day, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) closed at $101.46, down -0.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 566116 shares were traded. IRTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IRTC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Shrishrimal Sumi sold 1,109 shares for $111.45 per share. The transaction valued at 123,598 led to the insider holds 18,707 shares of the business.

Wilson Daniel G. sold 4,000 shares of IRTC for $500,000 on Mar 29. The EVP, Corp Dev Inv Rel now owns 35,337 shares after completing the transaction at $125.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Day Mark J., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,116 shares for $117.23 each. As a result, the insider received 248,059 and left with 54,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRTC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.09B and an Enterprise Value of 3.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRTC has reached a high of $164.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 125.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 359.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 643.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 30.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.65M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.03% stake in the company. Shares short for IRTC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.28M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.86 and -$4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.27, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.67 and -$4.26.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $120.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.65M to a low estimate of $119.39M. As of the current estimate, iRhythm Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.05M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $121.66M, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $125.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.15M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $487.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $483.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $410.92M, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $571.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $584.18M and the low estimate is $499.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.