IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Stock Price Peaks at $38.82 During Trading

The closing price of IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) was $38.21 for the day, down -1.52% from the previous closing price of $38.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5795681 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.15.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ISEE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.50 and its Current Ratio is at 15.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares for $37.87 per share. The transaction valued at 757,400 led to the insider holds 39,652 shares of the business.

Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of ISEE for $756,200 on May 02. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 39,652 shares after completing the transaction at $37.81 per share. On May 01, another insider, Carroll David Francis, who serves as the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 63,500 shares for $37.04 each. As a result, the insider received 2,352,040 and left with 68,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ISEE now has a Market Capitalization of 5.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $38.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.62.

Shares Statistics:

ISEE traded an average of 3.66M shares per day over the past three months and 3.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.48M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of May 14, 2023 were 11.85M with a Short Ratio of 11.85M, compared to 11.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.60% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.59 and -$2.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.84. EPS for the following year is -$1.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.84 and -$2.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.71M and the low estimate is $49.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,016.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.