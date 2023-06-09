J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $172.24, down -1.77% from its previous closing price of $175.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 746245 shares were traded. JBHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JBHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 332.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 157.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Kuhlow John sold 3,500 shares for $176.05 per share. The transaction valued at 616,180 led to the insider holds 9,911 shares of the business.

McGee Eric sold 1,200 shares of JBHT for $210,360 on Apr 28. The EVP Highway Services now owns 1,210 shares after completing the transaction at $175.30 per share. On Apr 20, another insider, Field Darren P., who serves as the EVP and President Intermodal of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $182.30 each. As a result, the insider received 455,750 and left with 14,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBHT now has a Market Capitalization of 17.85B and an Enterprise Value of 19.04B. As of this moment, J.B.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBHT has reached a high of $200.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $153.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 176.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JBHT traded 725.27K shares on average per day over the past three months and 635.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBHT as of May 14, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.89M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.62, JBHT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84. The current Payout Ratio is 18.20% for JBHT, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.27 and a low estimate of $1.84, while EPS last year was $2.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.18, with high estimates of $2.38 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9 and $7.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.42. EPS for the following year is $9.58, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.1 and $8.93.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $3.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.64B to a low estimate of $3.23B. As of the current estimate, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.84B, an estimated decrease of -11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, a decrease of -8.30% over than the figure of -$11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.3B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.81B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.72B and the low estimate is $13.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.