Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $4.84 in the prior trading day, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) closed at $4.79, down -1.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803480 shares were traded. KC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7400.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 679.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KC has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.0174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1623.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.93M. Shares short for KC as of May 14, 2023 were 11.84M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 8.57M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$0.68.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $276.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $278.34M to a low estimate of $274.91M. As of the current estimate, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $264.9M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $302.77M, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $303.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $301.92M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.