KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stocks Hit Low of $53.96 Before Closing at $54.71

In the latest session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) closed at $54.71 up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $54.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2310132 shares were traded. KKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KKR & Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on May 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 345,000,000 led to the insider holds 29,782,619 shares of the business.

KKR Alternative Assets LLC bought 27,315 shares of KKR for $714,286 on May 30. The 10% Owner now owns 484,458 shares after completing the transaction at $26.15 per share. On May 17, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 15,952,381 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 335,000,001 and left with 44,782,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KKR now has a Market Capitalization of 47.22B and an Enterprise Value of 84.59B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.28k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KKR has reached a high of $60.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KKR has traded an average of 3.03M shares per day and 2.79M over the past ten days. A total of 861.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 741.43M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KKR as of May 14, 2023 were 12.52M with a Short Ratio of 12.52M, compared to 9.08M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KKR is 0.66, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.81, with 15 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.25B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, KKR & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.38B, a decrease of -17.60% over than the figure of -$29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.31B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.83B, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.94B and the low estimate is $6.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.