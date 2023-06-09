Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Ladder Capital Corp’s stock clocked out at $10.56, up 0.57% from its previous closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680709 shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LADR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LADR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B. As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $11.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LADR traded 854.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 641.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.73M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of May 14, 2023 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.90M, compared to 3.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.91, LADR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.11.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.32. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.39 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $96.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $107.95M to a low estimate of $70.8M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $65.27M, an estimated increase of 48.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.16M, an increase of 39.50% less than the figure of $48.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $429.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $293.52M, up 32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $391.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $425.51M and the low estimate is $326.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.