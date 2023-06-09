Lennar Corporation (LEN)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $114.00 in the prior trading day, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $113.37, down -0.55%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2525527 shares were traded. LEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when McCall Jeffrey Joseph sold 10,000 shares for $113.20 per share. The transaction valued at 1,132,050 led to the insider holds 151,386 shares of the business.

BESSETTE DIANE J sold 9,289 shares of LEN for $958,279 on Mar 23. The VP/CFO/Treasurer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $103.16 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Collins David M, who serves as the VP & Controller of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $82.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,230,000 and left with 41,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 32.33B and an Enterprise Value of 33.27B. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $117.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $62.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 286.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.16M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of May 14, 2023 were 7.49M with a Short Ratio of 7.49M, compared to 7.58M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.50, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 9.60% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on May 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 24, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.42 and a low estimate of $2.16, while EPS last year was $4.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.68, with high estimates of $3.19 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.42 and $8.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.01. EPS for the following year is $10.81, with 19 analysts recommending between $12.7 and $7.74.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $7.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.59B to a low estimate of $6.8B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.36B, an estimated decrease of -14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.72B, a decrease of -14.20% over than the figure of -$14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.6B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.25B and the low estimate is $24.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.