Livent Corporation (LTHM) Rise 0.34% in Day Trading, Closes at $26.24

The price of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) closed at $26.24 in the last session, up 0.34% from day before closing price of $26.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1962479 shares were traded. LTHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.63.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LTHM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 3,635 shares for $32.54 per share. The transaction valued at 118,272 led to the insider holds 62,582 shares of the business.

Graves Paul W sold 85,171 shares of LTHM for $2,980,985 on Sep 09. The President and CEO now owns 299,980 shares after completing the transaction at $35.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTHM now has a Market Capitalization of 4.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $36.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LTHM traded on average about 3.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 179.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of May 14, 2023 were 27.83M with a Short Ratio of 27.83M, compared to 29.29M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.49% and a Short% of Float of 21.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $250.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.4M to a low estimate of $221.8M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $218.7M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $286.99M, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $271M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $973M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $813.2M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.