Medtronic plc (MDT) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $83.10

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) closed the day trading at $83.10 up 0.25% from the previous closing price of $82.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5700461 shares were traded. MDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.26.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MDT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 178.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Medtronic plc bought 6,835 shares for $9.28 per share. The transaction valued at 63,436 led to the insider holds 4,999,423 shares of the business.

Salmon Sean sold 16,631 shares of MDT for $1,338,736 on Dec 13. The EVP & President Cardiovascular now owns 36,088 shares after completing the transaction at $80.50 per share. On Oct 14, another insider, TEN HOEDT ROB, who serves as the EVP and Pres. Global Regions of the company, sold 2,404 shares for $81.54 each. As a result, the insider received 196,015 and left with 43,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDT now has a Market Capitalization of 110.59B and an Enterprise Value of 127.00B. As of this moment, Medtronic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has reached a high of $96.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MDT traded about 6.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MDT traded about 7.11M shares per day. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.33B. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MDT as of May 14, 2023 were 10.7M with a Short Ratio of 10.70M, compared to 8.18M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

MDT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.76, up from 2.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.30. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for MDT, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.14 and $5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.05. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 26 analysts recommending between $5.88 and $5.26.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $7.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.77B to a low estimate of $7.47B. As of the current estimate, Medtronic plc’s year-ago sales were $7.37B, an estimated increase of 2.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.23B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.41B and the low estimate is $33.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.