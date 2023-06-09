Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) was $110.32 for the day, up 1.57% from the previous closing price of $108.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8352383 shares were traded. MRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $130 from $105 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Zachary Jennifer sold 19,141 shares for $117.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,834 led to the insider holds 35,128 shares of the business.

Karachun Rita A sold 15,875 shares of MRK for $1,865,843 on May 04. The Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller now owns 45,710 shares after completing the transaction at $117.53 per share. On May 03, another insider, MIZELL STEVEN, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 53,400 shares for $119.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,355,056 and left with 31,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRK now has a Market Capitalization of 279.93B and an Enterprise Value of 300.29B. As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $119.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.69.

Shares Statistics:

MRK traded an average of 7.33M shares per day over the past three months and 8.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.53B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of May 14, 2023 were 19.62M with a Short Ratio of 19.62M, compared to 21.34M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.80, MRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 55.20% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Merck & Company, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $23.95, with high estimates of $389.22 and low estimates of $10.32.

