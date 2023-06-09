Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Shares Decline by -2.28% to Close at $0.25

As of close of business last night, Minerva Surgical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.25, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513102 shares were traded. UTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2511.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UTRS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L bought 24,437,927 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 34,437,052 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTRS now has a Market Capitalization of 45.80M and an Enterprise Value of 60.09M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTRS has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2355, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4350.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UTRS traded 3.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.62M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UTRS as of May 14, 2023 were 286.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.29M, compared to 271.84k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $13.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.92M to a low estimate of $13.92M. As of the current estimate, Minerva Surgical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.97M, an estimated increase of 7.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.08M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $7.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.08M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.29M, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.9M and the low estimate is $60.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.