Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Stocks Hit Low of $31.70 Before Closing at $32.81

In the latest session, Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) closed at $32.81 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $32.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584627 shares were traded. MOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.70.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Modine Manufacturing Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Patterson Christopher William bought 400 shares for $32.09 per share. The transaction valued at 12,834 led to the insider holds 114,715 shares of the business.

Lucareli Michael B sold 15,255 shares of MOD for $459,622 on Jun 02. The EVP, CFO now owns 299,604 shares after completing the transaction at $30.13 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Yan Christine Y, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $29.88 each. As a result, the insider received 50,802 and left with 68,547 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.71B and an Enterprise Value of 1.99B. As of this moment, Modine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has reached a high of $32.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MOD has traded an average of 391.09K shares per day and 702.39k over the past ten days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.67M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOD as of May 14, 2023 were 1.14M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 1.32M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $572.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $589.68M to a low estimate of $561.1M. As of the current estimate, Modine Manufacturing Company’s year-ago sales were $541M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $618.12M, an increase of 12.20% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $632.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $604.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.