Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Rise 1.25% in Day Trading, Closes at $73.09

The price of Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) closed at $73.09 in the last session, up 1.25% from day before closing price of $72.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4824777 shares were traded. MDLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MDLZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 107.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares for $34.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,600,000 led to the insider holds 45,543,005 shares of the business.

Brusadelli Maurizio sold 20,675 shares of MDLZ for $1,378,609 on Feb 22. The EVP and President AMEA now owns 205,081 shares after completing the transaction at $66.68 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Brusadelli Maurizio, who serves as the EVP and President AMEA of the company, sold 22,388 shares for $67.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,512,309 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 99.54B and an Enterprise Value of 120.33B. As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $78.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MDLZ traded on average about 6.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of May 14, 2023 were 15.27M with a Short Ratio of 15.27M, compared to 14.16M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MDLZ is 1.54, which was 1.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.07 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.98. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.37 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.9B to a low estimate of $7.41B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.27B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.06B, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.85B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.4B and the low estimate is $33.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.