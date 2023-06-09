Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Records 0.6 million Shares Traded, Reaches $333.90 High

After finishing at $327.48 in the prior trading day, Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) closed at $333.24, up 1.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603346 shares were traded. MCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $333.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $324.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MCO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $312.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Fauber Robert sold 2,000 shares for $316.55 per share. The transaction valued at 633,100 led to the insider holds 65,838 shares of the business.

Kaye Mark sold 975 shares of MCO for $309,962 on May 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 8,322 shares after completing the transaction at $317.91 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, GOGGINS JOHN J, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 8,400 shares for $302.62 each. As a result, the insider received 2,541,987 and left with 8,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCO now has a Market Capitalization of 61.15B and an Enterprise Value of 66.87B. As of this moment, Moody’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCO has reached a high of $335.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 309.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 291.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 773.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 893.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 183.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.66M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MCO as of May 14, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.53M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MCO’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.87, compared to 3.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for MCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.33, with high estimates of $2.67 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.59 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.85. EPS for the following year is $11.2, with 20 analysts recommending between $12.3 and $10.47.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.41B. As of the current estimate, Moody’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.69B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.