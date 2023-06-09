Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Stocks Reach New Highs at $23.60 During Trading Session

After finishing at $23.12 in the prior trading day, Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) closed at $23.60, up 2.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1224644 shares were traded. NVRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NVRO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVRO now has a Market Capitalization of 828.09M and an Enterprise Value of 682.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 33.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $53.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 558.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 708.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NVRO as of May 14, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.81M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.28 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.78, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $109.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.24M to a low estimate of $106.78M. As of the current estimate, Nevro Corp.’s year-ago sales were $104.21M, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.68M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $103.2M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $454M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $423.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $441.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $406.37M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $487.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $516.87M and the low estimate is $456.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.