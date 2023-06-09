New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock Closes up 3.43% on Thursday Trading

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) closed the day trading at $42.50 up 3.43% from the previous closing price of $41.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1574183 shares were traded. EDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EDU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.21B and an Enterprise Value of 3.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -350.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDU has reached a high of $46.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EDU traded about 1.90M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EDU traded about 2M shares per day. A total of 169.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.44M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EDU as of May 14, 2023 were 5M with a Short Ratio of 5.00M, compared to 5.49M on Apr 13, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.56. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $817.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $822.72M to a low estimate of $812M. As of the current estimate, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $524.02M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $968.27M, an increase of 43.40% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $968.27M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $3.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.