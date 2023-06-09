Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Closes up 0.33% on Thursday Trading

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed the day trading at $42.04 up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $41.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5889635 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on March 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $55 from $53 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares for $40.84 per share. The transaction valued at 449,240 led to the insider holds 289,039 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $525,360 on May 01. The President & CEO now owns 300,039 shares after completing the transaction at $47.76 per share. On May 01, another insider, Atkinson Robert D, who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $47.76 each. As a result, the insider received 143,280 and left with 81,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEM now has a Market Capitalization of 33.30B and an Enterprise Value of 35.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $68.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEM traded about 8.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEM traded about 9.28M shares per day. A total of 794.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of May 14, 2023 were 17.15M with a Short Ratio of 17.15M, compared to 16.49M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

NEM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.47.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.17 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.7, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $1.97.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $4.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.1B to a low estimate of $4B. As of the current estimate, Newmont Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.08B, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.65B, an increase of 30.40% over than the figure of -$0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.51B and the low estimate is $15.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.