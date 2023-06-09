News Corporation (NWS) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) closed at $19.33 down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $19.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1087505 shares were traded. NWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of News Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Pitofsky David B sold 23,750 shares for $17.23 per share. The transaction valued at 409,165 led to the insider holds 63,956 shares of the business.

Pitofsky David B sold 82,028 shares of NWS for $1,536,417 on Aug 15. The General Counsel now owns 87,706 shares after completing the transaction at $18.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NWS now has a Market Capitalization of 11.02B and an Enterprise Value of 13.55B. As of this moment, News’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWS has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NWS has traded an average of 834.52K shares per day and 796.07k over the past ten days. A total of 192.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.84M. Insiders hold about 40.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.82% stake in the company. Shares short for NWS as of May 14, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 1.75M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NWS is 0.20, from 0.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 18.94% for NWS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:3 ratio.