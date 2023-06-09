Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) closed at $11.15 in the last session, up 0.45% from day before closing price of $11.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527476 shares were traded. NAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NAD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Siffermann William A bought 100 shares for $11.43 per share. The transaction valued at 1,143 led to the insider holds 424 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAD now has a Market Capitalization of 2.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAD has reached a high of $13.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NAD traded on average about 521.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 466.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 233.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.40M. Shares short for NAD as of May 14, 2023 were 47.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 105.61k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NAD is 0.46, which was 0.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.80.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.