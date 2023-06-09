Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) was $7.61 for the day, up 2.70% from the previous closing price of $7.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1232994 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OCUL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Mattessich Antony C. sold 19,669 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 83,397 led to the insider holds 446,281 shares of the business.

Notman Donald sold 6,476 shares of OCUL for $27,458 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,387 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ozden Rabia Gurses, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,416 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 27,204 and left with 101,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUL now has a Market Capitalization of 589.96M and an Enterprise Value of 575.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 58.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $7.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.73.

Shares Statistics:

OCUL traded an average of 978.33K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of May 14, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 5.53M, compared to 4.27M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $11.50 and low estimates of $19.70.

