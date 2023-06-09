Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Shares Decline by -0.55% to Close at $7.27

As of close of business last night, Oil States International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.27, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $7.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4089988 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.23.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIS now has a Market Capitalization of 467.13M and an Enterprise Value of 617.77M. As of this moment, Oil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 250.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OIS traded 831.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of May 14, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.52M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $204.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $208M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Oil States International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.83M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.77M, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $838.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $839.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $737.71M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $944.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $981M and the low estimate is $924.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.