Oshkosh Corporation (OSK)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) closed at $84.49 in the last session, down -0.56% from day before closing price of $84.97. On the day, 525457 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OSK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.52B and an Enterprise Value of 5.58B. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $106.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.24.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OSK traded on average about 565.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 639.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of May 14, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.24M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OSK is 1.64, which was 1.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $7.22, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.35B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.