Owens Corning (OC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) closed at $118.16 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $117.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767266 shares were traded. OC stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $135 from $113 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Smith Gunner sold 6,900 shares for $115.01 per share. The transaction valued at 793,569 led to the insider holds 31,153 shares of the business.

SMITH DANIEL T sold 3,670 shares of OC for $389,424 on Jun 01. The EVP and Chief Growth Officer now owns 46,811 shares after completing the transaction at $106.11 per share. On May 18, another insider, Smith Gunner, who serves as the President, Roofing of the company, sold 3,400 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 374,000 and left with 37,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OC now has a Market Capitalization of 10.65B and an Enterprise Value of 13.10B. As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OC has reached a high of $118.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OC traded on average about 876.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 855.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 91.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.92% stake in the company. Shares short for OC as of May 14, 2023 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.10M, compared to 4.23M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OC is 2.08, which was 1.74 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.33 and a low estimate of $2.95, while EPS last year was $3.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.77, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.71. EPS for the following year is $11.31, with 18 analysts recommending between $13.16 and $9.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.54B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, Owens Corning’s year-ago sales were $2.6B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.36B, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.18B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.76B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.