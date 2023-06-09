Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stocks Hit Low of $20.69 Before Closing at $21.33

In the latest session, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed at $21.33 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $21.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715827 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Owens & Minor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Pesicka Edward A sold 118,927 shares for $21.56 per share. The transaction valued at 2,564,554 led to the insider holds 1,023,789 shares of the business.

Pesicka Edward A sold 118,927 shares of OMI for $2,480,544 on Jun 06. The President & CEO now owns 1,142,716 shares after completing the transaction at $20.86 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Lowry Michael Wayne, who serves as the SVP, Corporate Controller of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $21.11 each. As a result, the insider received 211,100 and left with 80,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.63B and an Enterprise Value of 4.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $37.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OMI has traded an average of 835.40K shares per day and 587.37k over the past ten days. A total of 75.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.08% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of May 14, 2023 were 5.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 5.61M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OMI is 0.01, from 0.00 in the trailing year. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.