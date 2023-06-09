Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Records 0.00% Price N/A in Thursday Trading

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1554521 shares were traded. ORCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.48.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ORCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $12 from $13.75 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Temple Chris bought 5,900 shares for $13.30 per share. The transaction valued at 78,470 led to the insider holds 36,000 shares of the business.

Swatt Matthew bought 65 shares of ORCC for $855 on May 25. The Co-Treasurer and Co-Controller now owns 2,379 shares after completing the transaction at $13.15 per share. On May 23, another insider, Kaye Eric A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,749 shares for $13.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,012 and bolstered with 19,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORCC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B. As of this moment, Owl’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORCC has reached a high of $13.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

ORCC traded an average of 1.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 391.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 384.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORCC as of May 14, 2023 were 9.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.80M, compared to 8.98M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, ORCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.82. EPS for the following year is $1.72, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $1.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $390.02M to a low estimate of $373M. As of the current estimate, Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $273.29M, an estimated increase of 39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.39M, an increase of 30.90% less than the figure of $39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $403.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $368.57M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 26.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.