Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $37.54 in the prior trading day, Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) closed at $37.01, down -1.41%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726278 shares were traded. PCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.69.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when STACK DAVID M sold 5,326 shares for $37.87 per share. The transaction valued at 201,669 led to the insider holds 153,781 shares of the business.

WINSTON ROY sold 1,857 shares of PCRX for $70,315 on Jun 07. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 41,356 shares after completing the transaction at $37.87 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Reinhart Charles A. III, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,371 shares for $37.87 each. As a result, the insider received 51,913 and left with 33,626 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 2.18B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCRX has reached a high of $62.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 531.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 464.96k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.08% stake in the company. Shares short for PCRX as of May 14, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.01M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $177.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $180.3M to a low estimate of $173.49M. As of the current estimate, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $169.41M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.4M, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $188M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.62M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $666.82M, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $816M and the low estimate is $739.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.