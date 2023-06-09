PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Records 13.51 million Shares Traded, Reaches $64.69 High

After finishing at $64.04 in the prior trading day, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at $64.24, up 0.31%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13513549 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.99.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PYPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SCHULMAN DANIEL H bought 26,065 shares for $76.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,306 led to the insider holds 395,351 shares of the business.

Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares of PYPL for $14,242 on Sep 16. The insider now owns 8,927 shares after completing the transaction at $94.95 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Alford Peggy, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 21,791 shares for $97.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,131,596 and left with 18,100 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYPL now has a Market Capitalization of 71.67B and an Enterprise Value of 71.51B. As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.24.

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $103.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.20.

The stock has traded on average 15.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.29M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of May 14, 2023 were 19.43M with a Short Ratio of 19.43M, compared to 15.96M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 33 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $5.65, with 40 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $5.03.

30 analysts predict $7.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.33B to a low estimate of $7.25B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.81B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.34B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.15B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.52B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.89B and the low estimate is $30.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.