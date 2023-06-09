PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Shares Rise by 1.18% to Close at $12.82

As of close of business last night, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s stock clocked out at $12.82, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $12.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621519 shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Jones Doug sold 13,332 shares for $11.74 per share. The transaction valued at 156,522 led to the insider holds 67,400 shares of the business.

Lynch Catherine A. bought 256 shares of PMT for $3,180 on May 01. The Director now owns 22,489 shares after completing the transaction at $12.44 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Lynch Catherine A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $11.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,477 and bolstered with 22,233 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $16.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PMT traded 858.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 682.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of May 14, 2023 were 2.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 3.05M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, PMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.56.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $99.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.4M to a low estimate of $95.21M. As of the current estimate, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $21.5M, an estimated increase of 362.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.6M, a decrease of -13.30% less than the figure of $362.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $104.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $386M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $392.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.77M, up 29.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $447.1M and the low estimate is $392M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.