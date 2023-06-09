Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $56.06 in the prior trading day, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) closed at $56.01, down -0.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589066 shares were traded. PFGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PFGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1038.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Hagerty Patrick T. sold 2,000 shares for $55.91 per share. The transaction valued at 111,817 led to the insider holds 151,790 shares of the business.

HOLM GEORGE L sold 2,680 shares of PFGC for $160,961 on May 15. The insider now owns 658,400 shares after completing the transaction at $60.06 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Hagerty Patrick T., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 500 shares for $56.31 each. As a result, the insider received 28,155 and left with 153,790 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFGC now has a Market Capitalization of 8.75B and an Enterprise Value of 13.45B. As of this moment, Performance’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PFGC has reached a high of $63.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 872.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.46M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.07% stake in the company. Shares short for PFGC as of May 14, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 3.85M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.92 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.88. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $15.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.5B to a low estimate of $14.96B. As of the current estimate, Performance Food Group Company’s year-ago sales were $14.59B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.21B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.57B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.89B, up 12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.73B and the low estimate is $59.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.