PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) Stock Closes down -13.46% on Thursday Trading

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) closed the day trading at $0.25 down -13.46% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0389 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787826 shares were traded. PTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2400.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PTE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when COHEN PETER A sold 8,555 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 10,946 led to the insider holds 7,243 shares of the business.

COHEN PETER A sold 15,106 shares of PTE for $20,023 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 757,515 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.13M and an Enterprise Value of -1.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -17.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTE has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6811.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PTE traded about 109.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PTE traded about 379.36k shares per day. A total of 7.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.05M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTE as of May 14, 2023 were 113.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 125.38k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.