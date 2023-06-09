Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PGNY

After finishing at $40.38 in the prior trading day, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) closed at $40.94, up 1.39%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 662651 shares were traded.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGNY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Payson Norman sold 200 shares for $56.29 per share. The transaction valued at 11,258 led to the insider holds 580,656 shares of the business.

Anevski Peter sold 16,000 shares of PGNY for $655,512 on Jun 07. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 215,924 shares after completing the transaction at $40.97 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Anevski Peter, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $40.97 each. As a result, the insider received 163,878 and left with 16,597 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGNY now has a Market Capitalization of 3.87B and an Enterprise Value of 3.68B. As of this moment, Progyny’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 91.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGNY has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 818.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 699.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.62M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGNY as of May 14, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.98M, compared to 6.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.33% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 7 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $261.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $263.23M to a low estimate of $260M. As of the current estimate, Progyny Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195M, an estimated increase of 34.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.41M, an increase of 35.90% over than the figure of $34.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $269.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $253.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.91M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.