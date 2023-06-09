PTC Inc. (PTC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) was $137.43 for the day, up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $135.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585530 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.43.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on May 24, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $166.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when LACY PAUL A sold 2,500 shares for $140.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,010 led to the insider holds 24,136 shares of the business.

Kniker Catherine sold 2,000 shares of PTC for $280,000 on Jun 06. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 10,114 shares after completing the transaction at $140.00 per share. On May 31, another insider, Talvitie Kristian, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,022 shares for $132.65 each. As a result, the insider received 400,862 and left with 49,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTC now has a Market Capitalization of 16.27B and an Enterprise Value of 18.06B. As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $141.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $97.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.45.

Shares Statistics:

PTC traded an average of 725.56K shares per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.26M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of May 14, 2023 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 1.35M, compared to 1.33M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.13 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.51 and $4.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.38. EPS for the following year is $5.24, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $4.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $550.8M to a low estimate of $504M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $462.47M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $577.47M, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $558M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.93B, up 9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.53B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.