Regency Centers Corporation (REG)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) closed at $60.66 in the last session, down -0.39% from day before closing price of $60.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929725 shares were traded. REG stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $70 from $69 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when PALMER LISA sold 15,180 shares for $65.58 per share. The transaction valued at 995,504 led to the insider holds 106,000 shares of the business.

ROTH ALAN TODD sold 3,000 shares of REG for $198,330 on Nov 10. The Senior Managing Director now owns 10,786 shares after completing the transaction at $66.11 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, WATTLES THOMAS G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,360 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 212,507 and left with 59,301 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.37B and an Enterprise Value of 14.26B. As of this moment, Regency’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REG has reached a high of $68.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REG traded on average about 906.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 171.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.10% stake in the company. Shares short for REG as of May 14, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 2.69M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for REG is 2.60, which was 2.55 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.05.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.16 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.31 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $311.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $331M to a low estimate of $299.34M. As of the current estimate, Regency Centers Corporation’s year-ago sales were $302.08M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $313.58M, an increase of 3.20% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.