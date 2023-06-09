Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Rise 0.25% in Day Trading, Closes at $72.89

The price of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) closed at $72.89 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $72.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778738 shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $82.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 12,500 shares for $80.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,812 led to the insider holds 217,049 shares of the business.

Kempthorne Dirk A sold 3,456 shares of RHI for $278,338 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 10,828 shares after completing the transaction at $80.54 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, GLASS ROBERT W, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $80.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,212,584 and left with 232,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.85B and an Enterprise Value of 7.53B. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $91.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RHI traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.11M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of May 14, 2023 were 7.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 5.44M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RHI is 1.92, which was 1.77 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.98. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.15, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.56. EPS for the following year is $5.13, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.8 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.7B to a low estimate of $1.68B. As of the current estimate, Robert Half International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of -$9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.61B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.23B and the low estimate is $6.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.