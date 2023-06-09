Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock Price Peaks at $303.86 During Trading

The closing price of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) was $302.92 for the day, up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $299.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797759 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $303.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $297.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Buttermore Robert L. sold 700 shares for $300.01 per share. The transaction valued at 210,009 led to the insider holds 1,664 shares of the business.

Nardecchia Christopher sold 489 shares of ROK for $145,016 on Jun 07. The SVP, Chief Information Officer now owns 9,510 shares after completing the transaction at $296.56 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Buttermore Robert L., who serves as the SVP,Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, sold 489 shares for $296.55 each. As a result, the insider received 145,014 and left with 2,364 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROK now has a Market Capitalization of 34.80B and an Enterprise Value of 38.67B. As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $309.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 280.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 266.01.

Shares Statistics:

ROK traded an average of 743.96K shares per day over the past three months and 802.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of May 14, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 3.09M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 2.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.60, ROK has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.86. The current Payout Ratio is 40.30% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.53 and a low estimate of $3.04, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.37, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $3.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.62 and $11.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12. EPS for the following year is $13.03, with 23 analysts recommending between $15 and $12.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.44B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.97B, an estimated increase of 18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.37B, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.29B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.26B and the low estimate is $8.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.