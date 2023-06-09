Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $120.57 in the prior trading day, Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) closed at $120.83, up 0.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665293 shares were traded. RGLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.55.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RGLD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Isto Mark sold 9,660 shares for $141.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370,657 led to the insider holds 30,437 shares of the business.

Hayes William M. sold 2,140 shares of RGLD for $304,950 on May 08. The Director now owns 9,832 shares after completing the transaction at $142.50 per share. On May 08, another insider, Breeze Daniel, who serves as the VP Corp Dev of RGLD Gold AG of the company, sold 2,095 shares for $141.92 each. As a result, the insider received 297,322 and left with 11,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RGLD now has a Market Capitalization of 7.92B and an Enterprise Value of 8.29B. As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGLD has reached a high of $147.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 132.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 454.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 376.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGLD as of May 14, 2023 were 2.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.71M, compared to 3.17M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RGLD’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.10, compared to 1.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $3.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $142.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.63M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Royal Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $146.44M, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.5M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.5M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $696M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $655.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $603.21M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $713.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $810M and the low estimate is $623M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.