RxSight Inc. (RXST) Records 1.25% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) was $26.00 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $25.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564916 shares were traded. RXST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.33.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RXST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Tammenoms Bakker Juliet bought 480,000 shares for $12.50 per share. The transaction valued at 6,000,000 led to the insider holds 980,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RXST now has a Market Capitalization of 883.53M and an Enterprise Value of 774.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXST has reached a high of $27.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.90.

Shares Statistics:

RXST traded an average of 316.11K shares per day over the past three months and 541.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RXST as of May 14, 2023 were 584.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 478.07k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $19.9M to a low estimate of $19M. As of the current estimate, RxSight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.36M, an estimated increase of 69.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.27M, an increase of 60.70% less than the figure of $69.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $83.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.01M, up 67.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $114.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.5M and the low estimate is $110M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.