SES AI Corporation (SES) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.91

As of close of business last night, SES AI Corporation’s stock clocked out at $1.91, down -9.91% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 993708 shares were traded. SES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8900.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Nealis Jing sold 10,530 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 15,468 led to the insider holds 1,586,664 shares of the business.

Hu Qichao sold 69,872 shares of SES for $115,331 on Apr 28. The CEO & CHAIRMAN now owns 1,350,607 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Son Yongkyu, who serves as the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 37,381 shares for $1.65 each. As a result, the insider received 61,697 and left with 583,862 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SES now has a Market Capitalization of 742.01M and an Enterprise Value of 400.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SES has reached a high of $6.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9326, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6358.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SES traded 745.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 776.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 313.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SES as of May 14, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 4.57M on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.54.